U.S. ambassador urges Albania to arrest drug baron
Story Highlights
- “How else can we explain the fact that untouchable drug trafficker Klement Balili is still free. According to the media, he has evaded 200 policemen that have been hunting for him. According to his brother, he walks freely on the streets of Tirana because until last Friday the Prosecutor General's office had not ordered his arrest,” Ambassador Lu said. “Klement Balili, a former Saranda government official, represents a major failure of the police and justice system.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 14 – U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu said this week Albania’s political class should stop bowing to powerful interests of corrupt businessmen, major criminals and drug traffickers. Addressing the