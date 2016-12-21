Albania to benefit extra €80 mln from revised deal with TAP
Story Highlights
- Under the new amendments, Albania will benefit €60 million in extra corporate income tax, an increase in community investment by €7 million to €14 million and double funds on natural gas training from €350,000 to €700,000. The deal also involves a memorandum pledging support to the newly established Albagaz gas transmission operator in Albania so that it can be part of TAP's maintenance services in the operational stage
TIRANA, Dec. 21 – Albania has finalized contract renegotiations with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline consortium with a new deal that will increase the country’s financial benefits by another €80 million,