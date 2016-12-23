Suspension sought for three elected officials over criminal records
Story Highlights
- The General Prosecutor’s Office says the immunity of MPs Dashamir Tahiri from the Party for Justice, Integration and Unity and Shkelqim Selami from the Socialist Movement for Integration along with the Socialist Party mayor of Kavaja, Elvis Rroshi, must be lifted, because the three officials failed to declare problems with the law they had had in the past
Related Articles
TIRANA, Dec. 22 – Albania’s General Prosecutor’s Office has called for the suspension from office of two parliamentarians and a mayor over the non-disclosure of information in the framework of