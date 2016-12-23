Decriminalization is non-negotiable, SMI says

TIRANA, Dec. 20 – Albania’s Socialist Movement for Integration announced that it fully supports the decriminalization law which bans convicted criminals from holding public office.

On Tuesday, the deputy chairman of the junior coalition party, Petrit Vasili, issued a press statement following reports that one of the party MPs had a criminal record and did not declare his past in the self-declaration form checked by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“We fully support the implementation of decriminalization law. We are equal before the law,” Vasili said. “Decriminalization is nonnegotiable standard for Socialist Movement for Integration.”

Vasili underlined the importance of the implementation of law, describing it as a solid guarantee for the success of the justice reform and free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, MPs Dashamir Tahiri and Shkelqim Selami named by the Prosecution’s Office for the non disclosure of their criminal records, have said they were “surprised” by these reports and added that they have not hidden anything in the self declaration forms.

General Prosecutor’s Office has forewarned that the two MPs must be stripped of their parliamentarian mandate.