Constitutional Court green-lights vetting law
Story Highlights
- The main opposition Democratic Party said it respects the court's ruling and agrees of the need to clean up the justice system from corruption and political influence. “However, the Democratic Party remains concerned that the current law will put the vetting process of judges and prosecutors under the control of the prime minister,” the Democratic Party statement added.
TIRANA, Dec. 22 – Albania’s Constitutional Court has given its seal of approval to the vetting law in a six to two vote. The vote opens the way for the