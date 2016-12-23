Albania approves $3 million fund to compensate lumpy skin farmers

TIRANA, Dec.19 – Albanian farmers whose cattle died from the lumpy skin disease will be compensated, Minister of Agriculture Edmond Panariti said Monday.

The government has already approved a fund of $3 million that will be used for the compensation.

Minister Panariti said that authorities have initiated the process of verification and identification for all affected animals. Officials will also control the documentation for all cattle that died from the disease.

“The number of affected animals goes to about 1,100 heads nationwide, while 900 cattle died across the country since the disease broke out months ago,” minister Edmond Panariti said in a press conference.

The fund will be used to purchase vaccinated and highly productive livestock which will be distributed to farmers.

In November, officials implemented the second phase of vaccinations for lumpy skin disease across the country. 50,000 free vaccines were distributed among farmers to prevent the spreading of the lumpy skin disease.