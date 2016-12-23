Appeal judges’ wealth increased fivefold in past decade, investigation reveals

  • At the beginning of 2004, the wealth of 81 Appeal Judges was merely $3.2 million, whereas at the beginning of 2015, their wealth and that of their relatives jumped to $17 million. This means that in the last 11 years their wealth increased by $10 million, a joint VoA and BIRN investigation has shown

TIRANA, Dec. 19 – The declared wealth of Court of Appeal judges has increased fivefold in the last decade, amounting to nearly $17 million, according to an investigation conducted by

