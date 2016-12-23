Albania 2017: Elections, selections and reflections
Story Highlights
- The future isn’t what it used to be. Conflicts, terrorism, seismic political events and grave incidents stamped the year and are marking even these last festive days. Amidst the tumult, Albania’s small size and relative importance seems, in these dark times, almost a blessing. However the upheaval in the world order is posed to be a formidable obstacle to the country’s future path: European integration. We take a look at what is expected to happen in this corner of the Balkans in 2017, a year that is going to be first and foremost an electoral year, with all the complimentary drama and excessive media frenzy
Related Articles
The future isn’t what it used to be. Conflicts, terrorism, seismic political events and grave incidents stamped the year and are marking even these last festive days. Amidst the tumult,