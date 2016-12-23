OSFA: General elections, the key threat to 2017 budget

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 23, 2016 11:30

OSFA: General elections, the key threat to 2017 budget

Story Highlights

  • Open Society Foundation experts say the upcoming general elections could negatively affect both investor and household confidence and as a result lead to lower consumption and private investment, two of the key drivers of the Albanian economy

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 20 – The upcoming June 18 general elections have been rated as the key threat to Albania’s public finances for 2017, according to an Open Society Foundation for

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 23, 2016 11:30

Free-to-read articles

Read More