New York-based dancer nominated for Clive Barnes Awards

TIRANA, Dec. 22 – Albania-born, New York-raised ballet dancer Spartak Hoxha has been nominated for the prestigious Clive Barnes Awards handed each year to talented young dance and theatre professionals.

The 25-year-old Albanian dancer, who has been a member of New York City Ballet since 2012 and is rehearsing for the year-end Nutcracker piece, says he feels honored to have been nominated for the prestigious award.

“When I heard that I had been nominated for the Clive Barnes award, I was shocked as I didn’t think I could get to this stage. It’s an honor to be nominated, no matter if I win or not, being in this group is fantastic. The fact that I am Albanian, the fact that I am part of one of the world’s greatest ballet troupes is something great,” the dancer has told VoA in the local Albanian service.

Hoxha, who left Albania at a young age, began his dance training when he was only nine at Ballet Tech in New York City before studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in 2002. In August 2010, he became an apprentice with NYCB and the following year he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet.

“It is very tough because there’s a lot of competition. There are a lot of ballet dancers coming from all over the world hoping to join this company, which is one of the best in the world. The Balanchine ballet picks only four to five young professionals a year. The fact that I am part of this troupe makes me feel lucky and privileged,” he says.

“In fact I worked very hard. Things don’t just happen. My parents gave a lot of support to me. They provided the necessary discipline. We came with the hope of achieving the American dream,” recalls Hoxha.

In the Nutcracker ballet, Spartak is performing the Tea and Soldier parts.

“My main goal is becoming a principal dancer. I want to perform key roles and I believe I am on the right track, I simply have to continue working harder,” he adds.

The dancer is hopeful he will one day perform at home.

“It would be an honor for me if I was given the opportunity to perform in my home country. I think I would dance better than ever if I danced in front of my people. I would love to perform in Albania a lot,” he says.

Ballet is one of Albania’s best traditional fields of performing arts halving produced internationally renowned dancers and choreographer such as Albania-born French-raised Angelin Preljocaj, Ilir Kerni who spent most of his dancing career in Croatia and recently headed the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Albanian-Dutch dancer Altin Kaftira and Italy-based dancers Kledi Kadiu and Anbeta Toromani.