Italian 20th century masterpieces to display in Tirana

TIRANA, Dec. 21 – Italian 20th century masterpieces will be featured in Tirana next January at a special exhibition from the collection of Rome’s Modern Art Gallery.

“The exhibition, curated by Arianna Angelelli, Maria Catalano and Federica Pirani presents the artistic culture in Rome and Italy during the first half of the twentieth century, with its succession of languages, artists and movements, passing through symbolism, secession, futurism, new classical architecture, the Roman school and abstract art,” says the National Art Gallery.

Beautiful female figures, portraits of famous people, views of the Eternal City and the Roman countryside and still life are the main subjects addressed by the artists who have central roles in the exhibition, including renowned names such as Giacomo Balla, Carlo Carrà, Giorgio de Chirico, Fortunato Depero, Renato Guttuso, Giacomo Manzù, Tato and Giulio Turcato, to mention just a few of the more than 60 artists shown.

“For the first time, not only young artists or art educators, but also students and all art lovers will have the opportunity to get the unique taste of original oil on canvas works by European painting masters,” Prime Minister Edi Rama has said.

The exhibition will be open from January 16 to April 2, 2017.