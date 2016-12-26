Pre-electoral tender on new €100 mln medical lab PPP sparks outcry

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 26, 2016 16:12

Pre-electoral tender on new €100 mln medical lab PPP sparks outcry

Story Highlights

  • The ten-year concession, the fourth controversial PPP in the health sector in the past couple of years will cost Albanians 13 billion lek (€96.5 mln) for the next 10 years with the government having already planned 886 million lek (€6.5 mln) in payments to the concessionaire for 2017, according to the Open Procurement portal and the finance ministry. The concession will cover the key Tirana university hospital center, 12 regional hospitals and the small Saranda and Lushnja local government run hospitals

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 26 – Plans to award a new costly concession of about €100 million in the public health sector next February, only four months ahead of the upcoming June

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 26, 2016 16:12

Free-to-read articles

Read More