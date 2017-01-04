Year-end oil sales of €45 mln save 2016 budget from new cut
- The sale operation, one of the country's biggest in the oil industry, also apparently saved the 2016 budget from a new downward review as the government only undertook some expenditure reallocation in late December, also approving 4 billion lek (€29.3 mln) in much bigger New Year rewards for pensioners and households in need ahead of next year's general elections
TIRANA, Jan. 4 – The Albanian government collected about €45 million from the sale of some 167,000 metric tons of crude oil last December in a much-needed operation as oil