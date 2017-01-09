Albanians face higher liquid gas, fuel prices in early days of 2017
- The introduction of an 8 lek (€0.06)/litre excise rate on vehicle liquid gas, has also increased liquid gas prices for households by 25 percent as liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, continues being massively traded in cylinders from the same filling stations for both car and household consumption, despite warnings by authorities to stop sales to households from vehicle gas points in fuel stations
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – Albanians are facing higher liquid gas and oil prices in the first days of 2017 as a new excise rate has been imposed on vehicle liquid