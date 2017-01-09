INSTAT: Average inflation hit 16-year low of 1.3% in 2016
Story Highlights
- The last time the average annual inflation rate was lower was back in 1999 when consumer prices were at modest negative growth rates following hyperinflation fuelled by the collapse of several pyramid investment schemes in 1997 triggering turmoil in the country
TIRANA, Jan. 9 – Albania’s annual average inflation rate hit a 16-year low of 1.3 percent in 2016, reflecting a slump in global oil and food prices, but also sluggish