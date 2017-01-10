The need to publish MP candidate lists at least 90 days ahead of the upcoming June 18 general elections
Story Highlights
- The publication of the official list of candidates not later than 90 days before the elections would make possible for the sovereign, citizens and various communities to recognize those who really will govern for the next four years, make it possible for them to somehow influence on the political preferences towards attributes such as the integrity and professionalism of candidates / individuals. Likewise, citizens and communities will be able to denounce "feats and misery" of those who manage to penetrate lists through known and unknown methods, such as the investment of legal and illegal money during electoral campaigns ("de facto" buying the political mandate), but also the civil society will be able to analyze and eventually publish in an appropriate format, the past and the legitimacy of businesses run by those candidates nominated by political parties / coalitions.
Related Articles
By Zef Preçi* Considering the institutional and political positive developments, especially the constitutional amendments of the summer of 2016 and the beginning of implementation of the law on decriminalization, I