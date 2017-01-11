Freezing weather causes severe damage to greenhouse crops
- With some northern and southeastern areas still covered in snow and road circulation difficult due to heavy snowfall and temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, uncommon for the past three decades in Albania, the economy is also suffering losses as some businesses have temporary suspended their activity
TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Uncommon freezing temperatures that have swept Albania during the past few days are having a negative impact on the Albanian economy, especially the key agriculture sector