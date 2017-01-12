Germany supports stronger Albania-Serbia relations

TIRANA, Jan. 12 – Germany will financially back a project of two non-governmental organizations in Albania and Serbia, aiming to promote dialogue and exchanges between the two countries, the German Embassy in Tirana said in a press release.

The Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) and the Forum for International Relations of the European Movement Serbia (EMinS) have been granted 51,000 euros for 2017 to continue a project they started last year to jointly organize activities that aim to further improve relations between the two EU candidate countries – Albania and Serbia.

Ambassador Susanne Schütz signed the agreement with AIIS Executive Director Albert Rakipi on Jan. 12 at the German Embassy.

Ambassador Schütz said the German Embassy welcomed the fact that the two partners in the project have cemented their exchange and dialogue, a fact that complements political dialogue between the representatives of state in Albania and Serbia.

“Meetings between representatives of civil society, economy and culture of the two countries further strengthen relations between the two Western Balkan countries,” Ambassador Schütz said.

Alba Cela, deputy director of AIIS, commenting on the continuation of this initiative said that the project achieved considerable success during the first year of implementation and that the activities with youth, media and other stakeholders are challenging long standing stereotypes and prejudices while building positive trust for the future.

“This year the novelty is that there shall be a new focus on culture and joint activities of cultural and artistic nature between our two countries,” Cela said.

In addition to promoting dialogue in several areas, the project will also hold forums to discuss economic issues and well as youth and scientific cooperation.

The funding was made possible by special funds of the German Federal Government made available for securing peace in South East Europe within the Stability Pact for Southeast Europe.