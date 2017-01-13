Opposition seeks unified stance to ‘protect’ elections

TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Several Albanian opposition parties have issued an official stance in regards to the upcoming parliamentary elections and expressed grave concerns that the build-up to the election and possibly the vote itself will not be free and fair.

On Wednesday, the chairman of Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, said that the elections should be up to the will of the people and “not up to criminal will.”

In a meeting with other small opposition parties, Basha said that the opposition is unified to protect the country’s parliamentary elections from corruption, organized crime, drugs and vote buying.

“We have presented a platform since May 17, but Rama has been sabotaging our efforts,” Basha said.

“The opposition has agreed to a platform for free and fair elections that cannot be decided by the will of the people and not by criminals,” he added.

Basha reconfirmed that the opposition parties demand the introduction of “e-voting, e-counting, limitations in campaign expenses and equality in media coverage.”

“There is no more time. This is one of the most important matters for Albania. The opposition will condition every future more with the electoral reform platform,” Basha said.

Basha also welcomed the proposal of the Socialist Movement for Integration to introduce an open-lists system in the next parliamentary elections.

Albanians will head to polls on June 18, 2017.

The general parliamentary election will be a crucial test of the popularity, unity, and competence of the leader of the opposition Democratic Party and protégé of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha.

These polls will also be make or break for the ruling coalition between the Socialist Party and Socialist Movement for Integration amid public discontent over the promised “Renaissance” program of the country.