Drug trafficking continues despite icy weather

TIRANA, Jan. 11 – Bad weather has not hampered traffickers’ efforts to get drugs from Albania to EU countries.

Police in the southern city of Vlora say the unveiled a luxury yacht they believe served to transport narcotics to Italy.

Police also said it discovered a large amount of marijuana in the Karaburun Peninsula, in Vlora County. About 500 kg of marijuana packaged, ready for trafficked was seized by border police. Albanian police say the drugs were divided into 17 packages and was destined for Italy.

Meanwhile, Greek police said about 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized near the Konica border point in northern Greece. One Albanian man was arrested for transporting drugs.

In another incident, Greek police said they found dozens of kilos of marijuana on their side of the border in busts and three alleged Albanian traffickers were arrested.

A day earlier, Albanian police discovered marijuana in a bus traveling toward Montenegro bound for Germany.

In the early days of January, the largest quantity of narcotics was discovered in Igumenica. Police said the about 260 kilograms of marijuana, likely from Albania, were found in trucks head for Germany.

Transportation of drugs has escalated despite the bad weather and traffickers are using sea and land routes to to smuggle hundreds of kilos of marijuana into neighboring countries.