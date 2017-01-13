Gov’t approves deeds for illegal building additions in move benefits 30,000 families ahead of elections
Story Highlights
- Hundreds of people purchased their apartments not aware that the construction company violated the permit and legal obligations, hence they were unable to receive the ownership title to their homes.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 12 – Nearly 30,000 families all over Albania that have purchased their homes in buildings constructed in violation of the construction permits will finally be able to receive