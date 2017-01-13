INSTAT: Economy grew by 3.26% in first three quarters of 2016

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 13, 2017 11:47

INSTAT: Economy grew by 3.26% in first three quarters of 2016

Story Highlights

  • Fuelled by the peak tourism season, the economy grew by 3.1 percent in the third quarter of the year with "trade, hotels, restaurants and transport" and the long-ailing construction sector being the key drivers of growth. Financial and insurance services and agriculture also had a positive impact. Industry, energy and water negatively contributed by 0.3 percentage points apparently affected by the slump in commodity prices affecting oil and mineral production and exports.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Jan. 12 – The Albanian economy is estimated to have grown by an average of 3.26 percent in the first three quarters of last year and is on track

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times January 13, 2017 11:47

Free-to-read articles

Read More