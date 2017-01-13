INSTAT: Economy grew by 3.26% in first three quarters of 2016
Story Highlights
- Fuelled by the peak tourism season, the economy grew by 3.1 percent in the third quarter of the year with "trade, hotels, restaurants and transport" and the long-ailing construction sector being the key drivers of growth. Financial and insurance services and agriculture also had a positive impact. Industry, energy and water negatively contributed by 0.3 percentage points apparently affected by the slump in commodity prices affecting oil and mineral production and exports.
TIRANA, Jan. 12 – The Albanian economy is estimated to have grown by an average of 3.26 percent in the first three quarters of last year and is on track