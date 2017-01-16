Albania has high untapped solar, wind energy potential, report shows
Story Highlights
- “Due to the very good solar resource and relatively satisfactory wind speeds (3.3-9.6 m/s), there is high, untapped potential for the deployment of solar PV (up to 1.9 GW) and wind (987-2 153 MW),” says the report, adding that low temperatures of geothermal reservoirs make geothermal power generation an unlikely option in Albania.
TIRANA, Jan. 16 – With domestic electricity generation currently wholly reliant on hydroelectricity, Albania has large untapped wind and solar energy potential that can be cost-competitive, UAE-based International Renewable Energy