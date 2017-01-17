World Economic Forum: Albania fails to make economic growth more inclusive
Story Highlights
- Albania's 2017 rating represents a 5.58 percent decrease compared to five years ago, meaning growth ranging between 1 to 3 percent annually has failed to become more socially inclusive by promoting incentives to work, save and invest
TIRANA, Jan. 17 – Albania has had one of the region’s highest growth rates in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, but when it comes to inclusive