Exports overcome contraction with modest 0.1% pickup for 2016
Story Highlights
- Albania’s exports heavily rely on garment and footwear manufacturing as well as oil and base metals whose share in the country’s exports is estimated at two-thirds, making them poorly diversified and vulnerable to international headwinds
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan, 17 – Fuelled by the resumption of electricity sales and a pickup in commodity prices in late 2016, Albania’s exports registered a turning point last December ending 2016