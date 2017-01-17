Italian 20th century masterpieces land in Tirana

TIRANA, Jan. 17 – Masterpieces of Italy’s 20th century art have landed in Tirana in one of the most special exhibitions Tirana’s National Art Gallery has hosted along with the 2010 showcase of some of greatest global masters such as Picasso, Warhol, Clemente and Chagall.

Amid paintings, sculptures, watercolors and sketches, the exhibition curated by Italy’s Arianna Angelelli and Maria Catalano of Rome’s Modern Art Gallery and Federica Pirani, traces the early 20th century art in Italy with its roots in Rome.

Wonderful women portraits, famous people, still life, landscapes, views from the Eternal City and Roman lowlands inspired great 20th century Italian artists such as Balla, Carrà, De Chirico, De Pisis, Capogrossi to create some of the Italian art masterpieces, part of Rome’s landmark Modern Art Gallery, says the Italian Institute of Culture in Tirana.

Through six sections, the Late Naturalism and Symbolism, the Roman Secession, Futurism and Aeropainting, Italian Tradition and Dialogue with the ancient, the Roman School, Figuration and Abstraction, the exhibition comes as unique dialogue unveiling the diversity of 20th century Italian artistic movements.

“This is an exhibition where the Albanian public is introduced to 102 works mainly in the oil on canvas technique belonging to naturalism, symbolism futurism and abstraction periods. It features about 60 artists including Giacomo Balla, Carlo Carra, Giorgo De Chirico, Fortunato Depero, Gulio Turcato, Giacomo Manzu etc. Paintings dominate the majority of works but there are also 10 terracotta and bronze sculptures,” says Artan Shabani, the director of Albania’s National Art Gallery.

“I think this is an exhibition full of diversity including the genres and personalities of the early 20th century artists. This period is important in every country’s art especially in post-war Europe because it allows one to reflect over societies emerging out of war. It’s the movements of Italian migration, the post-war period characterized by enthusiasm, but also the tough intellectual and philosophical movements,” he adds.

Albanians will be able to visit the Italian masterpieces for two and a half months until April 2 at only €5 with group visitors and students offered discounts.

Back in 2010, an exhibition brought to Tirana by Italian collector Francesco Martani showcased works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Francesco Clemente, Basquiat, Chagall, Sironi.

Albania’s neighbour across the Adriatic, Italy is the host of some half a million Albanian migrants, including a community of some 100,000 Albanians who settled in southern Italy in the 15 century during the Skenderbeg era. Thousands of Italians have also discovered Albania in the past few years as students, professors and business managers.