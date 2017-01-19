Manaj moves to Pisa after lackluster half season with Pescara

TIRANA, Jan. 19 – Albania’s promising forward Rey Manaj will spend the rest of the season with Pisa in Italy’s Serie B following a lackluster six months with Pescara at the top Italian league.

The Albania-born, Italy raised 19-year-old striker will join Pisa on loan from Inter Milan in a bid to save the Serie B club from relegation.

Manaj scored twice in 12 appearances for Pescara in the first half of this season, but was not a first choice for coach Massimo Oddo with whom he also had some arguments. With the season already at its halfway stage, newly promoted Pescara and their captain, Albanian international Ledian Memushaj, find themselves in the relegation zone having collected only 9 points in 19 matches.

Manaj will join two other Albanian players at Pisa, Albanian international striker Edgar Cani and Kosovo goalkeeper Samir Ujkani, a former Albanian international.

The talented 19-year old forward is seen as a key player for Albania’s attack and has been singled out by Albania’s Italian coach Gianni De Biasi among emerging talents.

“I don’t like talking about special individuals as the team spirit has been and remains our strength. But I could think about Manaj who plays at the Italian championship and who will for sure be part of our team in the future. He is now gaining experience and his potential is well-recognized by everybody,” De Biasi has said.

Manaj scored one goal in three appearances for the national side.