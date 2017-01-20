“Václav Havel – Reminiscences”

A series of events, including exhibitions, film screenings, lectures and discussions will commemorate in Tirana for four days Vaclav Havel, the late Czech Republic’s first president after the Velvet Revolution against communist rule.

The events brought to Tirana by the Czech embassy in Tirana will kick off on Jan. 25 at the Center for Openness and Dialogue (COD) at the Prime Minister’s office with the “Václav Havel: Politics and Conscience” photo exhibition, to continue with a discussion on Havel’s legacy by Michael Žantovský, the director of the Václav Havel Library in Prague, at the Tirana Times Book House and conclude with two movie projections at the COD.

The photographs cover the journey of Václav Havel throughout the 20th century: From the Prague Spring in 1968 to the Velvet Revolution in 1989 and to the three presidency terms in the office of Czechoslovakia and later Czech Republic.

One of the most influential political figures of the late 20th century, Vaclav Havel is first and foremost a playwright, poet and philosopher who started his political career as an opposition leader to later become the last president of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic’s first.

Throughout his life, Václav Havel took a strong stance in defence of those marginalized, powerless and oppressed. The main principles of Havel’s politics were conscience and responsibility, values so often lacking in today’s world. Many words Havel wrote during his lifetime are as teasing, intriguing and, indeed, timeless.

The series of events

January 25 to 28 - Photographic exhibition “Václav Havel: Politics and Conscience” at the Center for Opening and Dialogue (COD) located at the Prime Minister’s office

January 25 – Discussion on “Václav Havel’s legacy” with Michael Žantovský, the Director of Václav Havel Library, at the Tirana Times Book House.

January 25 - The “Citizen Havel” movie with English and Albanian subtitles will be screened at 18.00 hrs. at the COD.

January 26 - Lecture by Michael Žantovský “On Václav Havel” will commence at 11.00 hrs. at the COD. At 18.00 hrs., the “Leaving” film will be screened at the COD. The film was directed by Václav Havel in 2011 based on the motives of his play.

January 27 - Screening of the “Citizen Havel” movie at the COD.