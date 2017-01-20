Editorial: The risky war games in the Balkans
- The departure of this train was clearly meant to be a severe provocation. The declaration ‘Kosovo is Serbia’ so publicly displayed all over the train was not taken lightly not only by Kosovo but also by many of the countries that recognize it and let’s not forget that means more than 100 of them including all the most powerful countries of the West. Such a move in 2017, when the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo for unresolved issues has been going on for years, spells disrespect for the process as well as lack of concern and responsibility for peace and stability in the region.
More than fifteen years ago while taking about Europe and the Balkans the former EU Commissioner, Chris Patten gave one of the most eloquent philosophical depictions of the dynamics of