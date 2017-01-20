Kosovo, Serbia on the brink of collision over provocative train
Story Highlights
- The train incident was followed by some of the harshest verbal exchanges in recent years from officials of the two countries. Serb President Tomislav Nikolic threatened that Serbia was ready to sent the army into Kosovo if Serbs there are killed, while the Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic accused the Albanians of Kosovo of playing “war games.” Kosovo authorities described the train painted in the colors of the Serbian flag and decorated inside with icons from the Serbian monasteries as a clear provocation from Serbia and a missuse of religious symbols.
By Ledion Krisafi TIRANA, Jan. 19 – Kosovo and Serbia faced one of the most tense situations since the end of the war in 1999 this week, when a train