Rama ‘convinced’ of Socialist victory in 2017 election

TIRANA, Jan.17 – Prime Minister Edi Rama is convinced of a Socialist Party victory in the parliamentary elections of June 2017.

Addressing the 25th anniversary of the youth organization of Socialist Party, FRESH, Rama said that the left wing party is “bigger not just in numbers but also in terms of people’s trust.”

During his speech at the ceremony, the Socialist Party leader praised government reforms but failed to mention the name of his junior coalition ally, Socialist Movement for Integration sparking speculations over a possible “freeze” between the two allies.

“Your vote is worth it when Albania managed to increase wages and reduce public debt. A vote for Socialist Party did this. People must vote for the Socialist Party to benefit from a better politics,” Rama said, hinting that the Socialist Party can win parliamentary elections without Socialist Movement for Integration.

During his speech, Rama drew comparisons between the Democratic Party chairman Lulzim Basha and current mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj, hinting that the capital is better governed under the Socialist Party administration.

“How is it better to vote for a former mayor who slept during office hours instead of a mayor who starts working at 6.30 AM” Rama said. “It is a clear choice between the future and the past. Those who look into the future, have no other choice besides the Socialist Party,” he added.

The absence of Socialist Movement for Integration chairman Ilir Meta during the celebrations was perceived as a show of discontent over Rama’s decision to include the Party for Justice, Integration and Unity in the coalition without asking the opinion of SMI.

Recently, Prime Minister Rama warned of “three heads of the ruling coalition” while Minister Ylli Manjani responded to the statement saying that “SMI came to power with the Socialist Party and not with PJIU’s chairman Shpetim Idrizi.”

Political experts in the country have warned of a possible freeze between the two coalition parties which joined forced during the parliamentary elections of 2013. Some even hint that the ruling coalition between the two left wing parties has come to an end and the Socialist Party hopes to win elections with PJIU instead.