Tirana and Moscow look for fresh start

  • AIIS experts say Albania should have a 360-degree foreign policy and work together with Russia in areas of common interest, just like EU countries like France and Germany do, keeping in mind not to compromise strategic imperatives in its Transatlantic partnerships

TIRANA, Jan. 19 – Albania and Russia are looking for a fresh start in relations, as preparations to establish an intergovernmental commission for commerce, economic and scientific cooperation take shape

