$1.2 million paid to Jan. 21, 2011 victims
Story Highlights
- The four men were shot dead during the anti-government rally on January 21, 2011 organized by the Socialist Party and its allies. The protest according to former Prime Minister Sali Berisha was an 'opposition attempt to foment an Arab Spring-style uprising.'
TIRANA, Jan. 18 – Government of Albania has approved a 1.2 million USD fund for the compensation of the families of four protesters killed in the anti-government protest that took