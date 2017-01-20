Editorial: The Western Balkans in the times of Donald Trump: brace for impact
- The most obvious statement to make here is that Donald Trump has been a formidable challenge to all prediction makers. His rhetoric, tone and statement about the expected policies depict a picture of many expected changes. Should the promises, plans and statements about the future materialize we can expect to see an arriving administration with a clear and strong isolationist policy, much less interested in intervention, potentially cutting funding for development assistance, skeptical of NATO’s efficiency and ultimately a President that is publicly not a fan of the European Union
Today the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America shall usher in a new era not only for the US itself, which voted and has been