Gov’t cancels controversial refrigerated vehicles concession ahead of elections
Story Highlights
- Transport Minister Sokol Dervishaj has cancelled an August 2016 ordinance by his predecessor Edmond Haxhinasto that made it compulsory for temperature controlled vehicles to undergo costly technical control with Shpresa-Al, a private transport company that was awarded the exclusive rights for this service with no race, at a single point outside Tirana, for all refrigerated car owners in the country.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 23 – The Albanian government has withdrawn from a monopoly contract on the compulsory technical control of refrigerated vehicles following concerns by business operators over increased costs leading