Ruling Socialists pledge new post-electoral deal with IMF as 3-year agreement comes to an end

  • Speaking at a press conference with Albania's finance minister and central bank governor, IMF mission chief to Albania Anita Tuladhar praised the program's progress in consolidating public finances and economic recovery, and said the Fund was willing to renegotiate a new deal after the upcoming June general elections

TIRANA, Jan. 24 – Albania has concluded a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund supported by a Euro 331 million loan, reducing the Fund’s role on the country’s economic

