Judges’ ‘El Classico’ tickets lead to graft probe

By Tirana Times January 26, 2017 19:16

  • An investigation carried out by Voice of America and the Balkan Investigative Network noted that judges Kliton Spahiu, Petraq Dhimitri dhe Petrit Çeno were given a trip to Spain in 2014 to watch the Real Madrid-Barcelona 'El Classico' match, in exchange of a ruling in favor of a businessman

TIRANA, Jan. 24 – The Serious Crimes Prosecutor’s Office is investigating three judges of the Durres Appeals Court over suspected passive corruption that saw the justice system officials get tickets

