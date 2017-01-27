Albanian singers to give Kuwait Lyrical Gala performance

TIRANA, Jan. 26 – Tirana-based opera singers have travelled to Kuwait to perform some of the best Albanian pieces at the Kuwait multicultural festival. Sopranos Eva Golemi, Vikena Kamenica and baritone Armando Likaj as well as flutist Enalda Gjoni will be accompanied by the symphonic orchestra of the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet in their January 28 “Kuwait Lyrical Gala” performance.

Zana Çela, the Opera House director, says Albania will close Kuwait’s most important festival with a one and half-hour performance of Albanian and foreign pieces.

The performance also marks the first the Albanian singers are giving for this year as the National Theater of Opera and Ballet in Tirana is undergoing reconstruction.

Fifty years after its construction under Albania’s communist regime, the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Albania’s solo performing arts institution of its kind, is set to be renovated under a €8.6 million government funded project.

The 30-month reconstruction is scheduled to start in January 2017 and finish by June 2019 in a project that will make a thorough renovation that involves architecture, stage design, acoustic and air-conditioning systems.

While the National Theater will be under reconstruction, its artists will be performing in other stages in Tirana and outside the capital.