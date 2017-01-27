Opposition slams PM’s healthcare performance
Story Highlights
- While state authorities insist that the universal medical care program is a success story, the country’s main opposition party, the Democratic Party, claims that the government is lying and turning the health sector into a money-making business for its clientele
Related Articles
TIRANA, Jan. 24 – Four years ago, the chairman of the Socialist Party Edi Rama, promised that he would make quality, free health care, a right to all citizens. However,