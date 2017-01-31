Albanians take to legal Germany migration after massive asylum refusal
- “What my family and I finally understood was that we chose the wrong way to live and work in Germany. But the time I spent in Duisburg, all that I learned and the people I knew changed my life... I now cherish the dream to go back again, this time not as an asylum-seeker, but as a job-seeker or a student," says Akil Varfi, a high school student from the northern Albanian town of Shkodra
TIRANA, Jan. 30 – Thousands of Albanians who had their asylum requests to Germany turned down in the past couple of years are thinking of leaving the country again, but