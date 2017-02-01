AIIS promotes Schuman’s sole book in Albanian

TIRANA, Feb. 1 – Robert Schuman’s sole book, Pour L’Europe (For Europe) is now available in Albanian in a new publication by the Library of International Relations and History of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, one of the country’s top think tanks.

Translated by Besnik Mustafaj, an Albanian writer, diplomat, politician and member of the scientific council of the Paris-based Robert Schuman foundation, “Pour l’Europe” (Në emër të Europës) is a book written more than 50 years by one of the founding fathers of the European Union project, yet more current than ever.

Speaking at a book promotion ceremony, Besnik Mustafaj said he translated the book 15 years ago because he thought Albanians should understand what the European Union was at a time when the country was making its first steps toward EU integration.

Mustafaj, a former Albanian foreign minister and ambassador to France, said there were few people who believed in the Schuman project in 1950 and he had enemies even inside the French cabinet at that time.

The writer recalled how Schuman’s concept of discipline can help Albania in its road to further EU integration, now that the country, already an EU candidate is hopeful of opening accession negotiations.

“The European integration process is a question of the whole society, not only politicians, there is need for commitment and awareness,” said Mustafaj.

Gjergj Sinani, a philosophy professor who heads the House of Europe organisation, described the book’s launch as a great cultural event to establish what he called a vision on Europe among Albanians.

“The Schuman book stresses that Europe should be seen as a spiritual unit and not as a political or financial unit as it is seen in most cases in Albania,” Sinani said.

Albert Rakipi, the executive director of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, said the book comes at a time when EU is facing a number of question marks over its existence and in this context Schuman’s ideas can serve to ‘reestablish the EU.’

“Schuman was one of the EU’s founding fathers who gave Europe and the world the longest period of peace and greatest development through his project,” said Rakipi.

The Robert Schuman Foundation suggests “one must read the sole work that the ‘Father of Europe’ devoted to this venture, an unreachable dream that became a tangible reality, in order to understand his approach and the political stakes of this peaceful and determined construction of continental unity, heretofore unprecedented in history.”

“In the very particular context of the era, to which he alludes, Robert Schuman evades none of the questions that one can legitimately pose regarding the European project: the nation, federalism, culture, and the roots of Europe. And under his quill, rather than confronting themselves, the states and the people of Europe combined themselves; a political and determined Europe, rich in its diversity but strong in its unity. This vision remains a necessity for the Europe of today, and a requirement in order to imagine its future.”

A French foreign minister between 1948 and 1952, Schuman is regarded as one of the architects of the European integration project together with Jean Monnet.