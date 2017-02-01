Albanian striker moves to new Turkish side

TIRANA, Feb. 1 – Albanian international Sokol Cikalleshi will spend the rest of season with another Turkish Super League side on loan from Basaksehir following few playing opportunities during the past year.

The 26-year forward moved to Akhisar Belediye just as the January transfer window was about to close after making only two appearances with Basaksehir this season in the Turkish Super League compared to 27 last season when he also scored six goals. Basaksehir have been playing one of their best seasons, being one of the favourites to win this year’s title.

Cikalleshi’s decision to leave the club was also influenced by Basaksehir’s last-minute signing of former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor, further curbing his playing chances.

“I had offers to play in Turkey, but also in Europe and Arabia, but wanting to remain on the Turkish market I moved to Akhisar,” Cikalleshi has told reporters.

“When a player like Adebayor was hired, my playing chances considerably reduced and the best thing I could do was going somewhere I could play. I chose a very good team such as Akhisar where I will be the key attacker,” Cikalleshi added.

His new Akhisar team ranks 13 in the Turkish Superligue, just above the relegation zone.

Cikalleshi started his career as a professional with his hometown team of Besa Kavaje when he was only 17 and also played for several other top Albanian teams before moving to Croatia with Split in 2014 and joining Basaksehir in 2015.

Cikalleshi has 21 caps with Albania and has scored twice.

Albania’s promising forward Rey Manaj will also spend the rest of the season with Pisa in Italy’s Serie B following a lackluster six months with Pescara at the top Italian league.

In late December, Albania’s international center back Mergim Mavraj also moved to Hamburger from Cologne on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a €1.8 million fee in a surprise move as the defender was playing one of his best seasons, having made it to the surprise Bundesliga team after an injury that kept him off the pitch for 20 games last season.

After its historic direct qualification for the Euro 2016 and failing to make it as the third-best team at the knockout stage only on goal difference, Albania has been facing some tough times in its Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying bid.

With seven other qualifiers to go, Albania now see themselves fourth with 6 points, trailing Israel by 3 points and group leaders Spain and Italy by four points.

The Red & Blacks will travel to Italy on March 14, 2017 to conclude the first round of group matches for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.