Businesses lured with ambitious €1 bln PPP projects ahead of elections
Story Highlights
- Speaking this week at a meeting with investors and bankers, Prime Minister Edi Rama who is seeking a second consecutive mandate with his Socialist Party, said the program targets putting into motion considerable capital “to trigger with a higher intensity a process of all-inclusive reconstruction that has already kicked off, but needs greater financing throughout the country on the road, education and health infrastructure.”
TIRANA, Feb. 1 – With only four months to go ahead of next June’s general elections, the ruling Socialist Party-led government has unveiled an ambitious project that is supposed to