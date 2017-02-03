U.S. ambassador, chief prosecutor exchange accusations over justice reform
Story Highlights
- Prosecutor general hampering justice reform, U.S. Ambassador Lu says Prosecutor General Adriatik Llalla's accuses the ambassador of undiplomatic interference in the work of the General Prosecutor’s Office and of personal revenge
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 2 – Albania’s prosecutor general is obstructing efforts to implement the country’s justice reform, U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu said Thursday. Addressing a conference in Tirana, Ambassador Lu said