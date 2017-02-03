Prosecutors to reopen case against Tirana’s Appeals Court judge
Story Highlights
- Gjoni who is a member of Albania’s High Council of Justice was also accused of failing to declare his wife’s bank account which contained €13,400 although he claimed the money was a gift from his in-laws. Albania’s High Inspectorate for the Declaration and Audit of Assets has also accused several notaries of being involved in the forgery process.
ELBASAN, Feb. 1 – Prosecutors have decided to reopen the case against Gjin Gjoni, a judge in Tirana’s Appeals Court who in 2015 was accused of hiding his wealth and