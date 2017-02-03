Police offer cash reward for suspected drug kingpin’s arrest

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 3, 2017 12:09

Police offer cash reward for suspected drug kingpin’s arrest

Story Highlights

  • In the past week, authorities have intensified efforts to catch Balili as they searched dozens of houses and hotels in the cities of Delvina and Saranda. Eleven people, including Balili’s spouse and relatives were detained and questioned.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb.1 – Albania’s State Police is offering about $40,000 in a cash reward for anyone who can give reliable information leading to the arrest of Klement Balili, former local

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 3, 2017 12:09

Free-to-read articles

Read More