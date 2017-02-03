Senior MP calls on Prosecutor General to investigate allegations against government

TIRANA, Feb.1 – Former Albanian Prime Minister, Pandeli Majko has called on the Prosecutor General’s Office to start investigations regarding the statements made by the former Minister of Justice Ylli Manjani in regards to the government’s alleged ties with organized crime and drug trafficking.

In an interview for Voice of America, Mr Majko said that these allegations must be investigated by the Prosecutor General and it is up to him “to assess the truthfulness or lack of accuracy in these claims and then launch proceedings based on the legislation.”

The Socialist Party MP also commented on recent developments in the ruling coalition and on the possibility of the Socialist Party and its junior ally Socialist Movement for Integration not teaming up for the next parliamentary elections.

“We never said that the agreement with SMI would an easy one. I favor the continuity of this accord because I believe that it is useful to the country’s stability,” Majko said.

In regards to the failure of authorities to catch, Klement Balili accused of running an international drug ring, Majko said that the “the myth of Balili is a bit excessive.”

“Politicians are being held accountable as if they are the ones to decide who should be arrested or not. The General Prosecutor is not appointed by the Socialist Party. The Secret Services are not controlled by the Socialist Party,” Majko declared.

The former prime minister is visiting Washington DC to attend the annual ceremony of National Prayer Breakfast, an event which is held on the first Thursday of February each year.