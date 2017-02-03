Chief prosecutor accuses top foreign diplomats of pressure to arrest senior officials
- “These ambassadors made use of their immunity and status, otherwise they would have been held responsible by now. Such ambassadors came to my office by requesting and imposing themselves to arrest senior officials including ministers and ex-ministers with concrete names through their own opinion but with no evidence,” prosecutor general Adriatik Llalla has said
TIRANA, Feb. 3 – Albania’s prosecutor general says top foreign diplomats in Albania have put pressure on him to arrest senior officials with no evidence. Speaking in a TV interview