Two Albanian internationals to rival each other at U.S. Major League Soccer

TIRANA, Feb. 6 – Jahmir Hyka has become the newest Albania international to play in the U.S. Major League Soccer where he will rival compatriot Shkelzen Gashi in the Western Conference in the 2017 season starting next March.

Hyka has joined the San Jose Earthquakes on a multi-year contract from Swiss Super League club Luzern where he has been playing since 2011, making 182 appearances and tallying 25 goals and 20 assists.

The 28-year Albanian playmaker is an important reinforcement for the Earthquakes who missed the MPL Playoffs for the fourth straight year in their 2016 campaign.

“Hyka brings an element of surprise to any team and to any match,” said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli. “Being a player that is very strong technically, he attacks the defense in one-on-one situations without any indication of which way he will go or the pass that he will be making. This means that our strikers will be well served and the element of surprise will allow us to attack from many fronts,” he added.

Hyka who started his career in his hometown of Tirana before playing in Norwegian, Greek and German top leagues, is also a regular with Albania’s national team, having scored twice in 42 caps and with a key contribution to Albania’s debut at a major competition such as the Euro 2016.

“Jahmir is a creative player that will make us a more dangerous team on the attack,” said Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear. “He can play on both sides of the field and should open up more opportunities for our team to score,” he added.

Commenting on the move through a post on social networks, Hyka said it was not an easy decision leaving his second home Lucerne.

“It is not easy for me writing these lines. I spent six wonderful years in this city where I made a lot of friends and grew up as a player and man. It is now time to embark on a new challenge. Brokenhearted, I am saying goodbye to you, hopeful that one day I will return to my second home,” said Hyka.

In the 2016 season, Albanian international striker Shkelzen Gashi claimed the Goal of the Year award at the U.S. Major League Soccer with a wonder left-footed free kick he converted for his Colorado Rapids. The Switzerland-born striker of Kosovo roots scored nine goals last season helping Colorado make it to the Western Conference Championship.

Hyka is the third Albanian international to play in the Major League Soccer after Hamdi Salihi’s 2012-2013 spell with D.C. United.

The long distance Hyka and Gashi have to travel to join the Albanian teammates and their club engagements is expected to be a problem for coach De Biasi as Albania have been facing some tough times in its Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying bid in a group stage that also features former world champions Italy and Spain.