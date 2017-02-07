New excise rate affects all consumers as liquid gas prices increase by 40%
Liquid gas prices have increased to about 70 lek (€0.5)/litre compared to only 50 lek (€0.36) until late December just before an 8 lek (€0.06)/litre excise rate was introduced only for liquid gas powered cars, but which is affecting both households and businesses that massively use liquid gas as a cheaper alternative to electricity
TIRANA, Feb. 7 – Liquid gas prices have increased by an average of 40 percent in the past month, reflecting an excise tax meant only for propane-powered vehicles but which